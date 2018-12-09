Mamma Mia! Björn Again toast 30th anniversary in blitz of ABBA hits

Björn Again are on a nationwide tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary and performing ABBA’s greatest hits.

They play at Sheffield’s 02 Academy on Thursday, December 13.

Hailed as the most popular and successful show of its type, Björn Again’s career highlights include performing at Buckingham Palace for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to touring with Cher and Shania Twain. They have played at Wembley Arena, London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium and Hyde Park. The show was created and founded in 1988 in Melbourne, Australia, by Rod Stephen. Designed as a rocked-up light-hearted satirical ABBA spoof, the show rapidly achieved worldwide cult status and acknowledged for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival which brought about ABBA Gold, Muriel’s Wedding and Mamma Mia!

Tickets for the Sheffield show cost £28.05. To book, click here

