Mahogany Newt are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The band is a power rock trio performing high energy classic covers who formed back in the early 1990s.

The set includes a wide variety of songs including tracks by Led Zeppelin, Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Rainbow, Journey, Toto and many more.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, December 10.

For details, visit www.clownebluesclub.co.uk