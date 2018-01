Lindsay Dracass is playing a special gig at Letwell Village Hall this month.

Plucked from her GCSE revision aged 16 to represent the UK at the 2001 Eurovision Song Contest, Sheffield singer Lindsay has remained in the spotlight, working with fellow Sheffield performer Paul Carrack and touring Europe and the USA with legendary rockers The Eagles.

She is in Letwell on Saturday, January 20.

Tickets are available on 01909 731626 or 01909 540694.