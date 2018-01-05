John Bishop is Winging It back to Sheffield

Comedy star John Bishop is bringing his new live show, Winging It to Sheffield City Hall next week.

Having already played sell-out shows at venues like Sheffield Arean, the scouse funnyman has now added new dates and venues to the tour due to demand.

John said: “There really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It and, in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life.

“But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

His last tour, Supersonic, was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim.

Rollercoaster, in 2012, was another sell-out, and followed the successes of his Sunshine tour in 2011 and the Elvis Has Left The Building in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

He is at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, January 11.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2EbML7U