Jazz Steps returns to Worksop library next week with performance by Swingologie.

Swingologie fuse the gypsy/jazz style of Django Reinhardt, and other current leaders in the field, with the bebop style of the 40s and 50s.

The concert is on Tuesday, December 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 (booking essential, under-18s to be accompanied by an adult) on 0115 8044373.