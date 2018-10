Master of improvisation Jason Byrne will be entertaining fans with mad stunts and funny stories.

His new stand-up tour, entitled You Can Come In, But Don’t Start Anything, rolls into Sheffield City Hall’s Memorial Hall on November 8.

Jason’s TV credits include Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Show, Don’t Say It Bring It, Wild Things and judging on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Jason’s live show is suitable for 14 years upwards. Tickets £21.84; to book call 0114 2789 789 or click here