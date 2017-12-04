It’s Slade - it must be Christmas

Slade are live at The Foundry in Sheffield this week.

The glam-rock legends are still doing what they do best and entertaining everyone with hits like Cum On Feel The Noize, Mama Weer All Crazee Now and Merry Christmas Everyone, which cemented their legacy as one of the most charismatic and dynamic British bands of the last 40 years.

Their Sheffield gig is on Friday, December 8 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2oBYDIp