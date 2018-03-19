Hilarious history with Rock Bottom in Worksop

Rock back to the Stone Age in Worksop this week as St Luke’s Primary School presents the brand new comedy Rock Bottom,

The Cobblestones are just your average Stone Age family on Stoney Street.

But when young BC hatches his very first good idea, he’s soon up to his Neanderthal neck in trouble.

A cast of crazy caveys join inthe fun, not to mention two dinosaurs and a vacuum-cleaning mammoth.

The show features seven toe-tapping songs and a pun-packed script to ensure that history rocks – with laughter.

The show is at the Acorn Theatre on Wednesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 22, at 7pm each night.

Tickets are £5 on 01909 501817.