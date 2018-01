The Front Bottoms are touring the UK next month,

And they will play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on February 16 and Nottingham’s Rock City on February 17.

The American band returns to the UK having released the album Going Grey, last year.

New single Vacation Town is available to stream now.

Support on the tour comes from The Smith Street Band and Brick + Mortar.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/1O90tcO (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2CUgp1V (Sheffield)