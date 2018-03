Rolling Stones tribute band The Stones are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Regarded as less a tribute, more a reincarnation, this show began in 2007 and has grown into a full scale Rolling Stones concert with all the big hits, including Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Start Me Up, Honky Tonk Woman and more.

The show is on Saturday, March 24 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT