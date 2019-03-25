Exciting shows in store for opera fans at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre

Musical drama is coming to the fore soon at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre thanks to a visit by English Touring Opera next month, writes Tony Spittles.

The group stops off in Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on Tuesday, April 16, with Verdi’s dramatic retelling of the story of betrayal, murder and revenge in Macbeth.

The following evening there’s a performance of Mozart’s Idomeneo, set in the wake of the Trojan War, as it explores royalty, high ideals and deep emotions.

The following week ETO are at Leicester’s Curve where they are giving a repeat performance of Macbeth on Easter Monday and Rossini’s Elizabeth I (pictured) on April 23.

