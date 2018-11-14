Everything you need to know for your trip to Disney on Ice at Nottingham Arena

Disney on Ice is back in Nottingham next week with it’s brand new show Dream Big. Here is all the essential information you need ahead of the show.

When and where is it happening?

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from Wednesday, November 21 to Sunday, November 25.

Who’s performing?

Disney On Ice returns with a wealth of Disney princesses for this magical new show. Join fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Let your hair down with Rapunzel, travel on an epic journey of sisterly love with Anna and Elsa, and follow your heart along with Cinderella, Aurora, Jasmine and Belle.

How to get there

From Mansfield, Worksop and Retford: Take the train to Nottingham and either take a 15-minute walk to the Arena or catch Nottingham City Transport’s Green Line 5, 6, 7 8, 9 or 10 services to the Victoria Centre and then Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 or 27 to Hockley.

From Arnold: The TrentBarton Calverton Connection service runs from Charles Street to the Victoria Centre From there it is a half-mile walk to the venue, or Nottingham City Transport’s Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 or 27 to Hockley.

From Bulwell and Hucknall: Take the tram to the Lace Market or Parliament Street stops.

From Eastwood: Take TrentBarton’s Rainbow One service to Victoria Centre and then either a half-mile walk to the venue or Nottingham City Transport’s Lilac line services 24, 25, 26 and 27 to Hockley.

Where to park

The area has its own car park on Brook Street. There is also nearby parking in car parks on Stoney Street, Lace Market and Sneinton Market Square, plus further parking at Canal Street, Maid Marian Way. Trinity Square and St James Street.

Nearest pubs

With Nottingham City Centre so close, there are plenty to choose from. Those in direct vicinity of the Arena include The Nottingham Legend, Bunkers Hill, Shakers, King William IV, Last Chance and The Lacehouse.

Where to eat

You have all of Nottingham City Centre’s many restaurants to choose from, nearest ones to the Arena are SaltBox, Mandarin Restaurant (Chinese), Desi DownTown (Indian), Restaurant 88 (Pan-Asian), Eviva Taverna (Greek). Anoki (Indian) and Bistro Live.

How to get tickets

Visit the arena website at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com. There is no entry without a ticket.

Further information

www.motorpointarenanottingham.com