Whitney - Queen Of The Night show is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre next year

Critically acclaimed show Whitney – Queen Of The Night is heading to Mansfield Palace Theatre next year following its sell out West End premiere earlier this year.

The production, which celebrates the music of the legendary singer Whitney Houston, will be at the Palace Theatre on Thursday, May 21.

Tickets for the performance are on sale from Friday, September 27.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night tour, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre, with further sell-out shows in June and July.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

