West End star Matt Croke drops in for CAOS Musical Theatre Society rehearsal

Members of CAOS Musical Theatre Society have had a surprise visit from a West End star at one of their rehearsals for upcoming show Anything Goes.

Sheffield-born Matt Croke, who recently finished playing the title role in Disney’s Aladdin in the West End, joined the society at one of their rehearsals where they were practicing for their 2020 production of Anything Goes, which they will perform at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Matt, who last performed with CAOS in 2000 when the society presented 42nd Street, came along to visit the society with his sister, Rachel who is the society’s new choreographer.

Rachel and Matt are co-Principals of RMC Academy of Theatre Performance in Sheffield and Rachel, like Matt, was also a member of the society, last performing in 1999.

Matt commented: “It was great to come back to see the guys at CAOS and lots of familiar faces.

“Just from one rehearsal, I can see that CAOS are going to give the audiences of Rotherham Civic Theatre a great show, and I can’t wait to come and see it next year, supporting CAOS as well as my sister Rachel in her debut as the society’s choreographer”

CAOS chairman Lee Hilton-Brammer said: “It was fantastic to have a visit from Matt. The members of the cast loved it and they got to talk to Matt about his time in CAOS and well as all things West End.”

Tickets for this show are on sale now and available by calling the Rotherham Civic box office on 01709 823621 or online by clicking here.

Anything Goes runs from Tuesday, March to Saturday, April 4, 2020, with a BSL signed performance on Wednesday, April 1.

