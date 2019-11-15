We Will Rock You hits the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The hit musical We Will Rock You can be seen at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall from November 25-30.

With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing combined, this is a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances.

This global phenomenon is one of the most spectacular musicals to tour the United Kingdom and Ireland, and it is coming to Nottingham soon as part of its latest tour.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

