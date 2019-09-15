Treats galore in new season at Old Library Theatre

The Old Library Theatre in Mansfield is launching its latest season of touring theatre productions with its affordable theatre scheme.

All the productions have either a low-ticket price or tickets are free to reserve, then you pay what you can on the night after you’ve seen the show.

The season kicks off on September 26 at the Leeming Street-based venue with a BSL-interpreted performance from one of the fastest rising poetry stars of his generation, Raymond Antrobus, who will be sharing some of his award-winning work exploring themes ranging from deafness and race to dementia, death and masculinity.

Raymond’s performance is also part of the wider annual Inspire Poetry Festival which takes place across the county, with a whole host of exciting events taking place in Mansfield.

Next up is Trade on October 3. First performed in 2005 by the Royal Shakespeare Company, national touring theatre company New Perspectives, in association with The Brewery Arts Centre, brings Debbie Tucker Green’s distinctive voice to regional audiences as three women with very different backgrounds, and attitudes, discover that they share one surprising thing in common.

Room At The Top of The House (pictured), presented by Stand By Theatre Company, can be seen on November 7 and delivers an honest and uplifting show about fear and the impact our decisions have on those we care about.

The season continues throughout the rest of the year and more details can be found by clicking here.

The friendly 100-seat venue, with licensed bar for the essential pre-show and interval refreshments, is located on Leeming Street (next door to the Palace Theatre and Mansfield Museum) will continue its successful Affordable Theatre Programme as they play host to five professional productions, with many stopping off in Mansfield as part of nationwide tours.

Click here or click here for more stories.