Top photographer Rory Lewis to give talk as part of Harley Gallery’s 25th anniversary events

The Harley Gallery has announced a new programme of events as part of its 25th anniversary.

These will include a talk with one of the UK’s leading portrait photographers, Rory Lewis, whose work is exhibited in many public collections.

Rory’s work has met with critical acclaim and his subjects include royalty, former Prime Ministers and Hollywood stars.

His recent project Soldiery, documenting the changing face of the British Army, has been hailed a national success.

Taking place on June 15, ‘Learning from history, the art of portraits’ will be a chance for visitors to the gallery, based on the Welbeck Estate in North Nottinghamshire, to find out more about the processes behind Rory’s work and why he thinks reality is key.

Rory said: “I’m a realist photographer, so I like to capture everything - the grey hairs, blotchy skin, all the details and lines.”

Director of The Harley Gallery and trustee of The Harley Foundation, Lisa Gee said: “2019 is the gallery’s 25th anniversary and it’s a year where we see once again the wealth of talent and individuality of artists currently working in the UK today. I’d urge people who’ve never visited the gallery before to come and see us. We programme such diverse work and engage with such a range of artists, we truly believe that we offer something for everyone.”

Other talks across the 25th anniversary year include -

Saturday, July 13, 12noon: Putting On a Show by Natalie Rudd, senior curator Arts Council Collection.

Natalie Rudd has curated many exhibitions using collections of modern and contemporary British art. This talk anticipates the re-opening of The Portland Collection which contains one of the largest collections of historic oil painted portraits.

Saturday, August 10, 12noon

21st c. technology and 18th c. pioneers, by Michael Eden, designer

Michael’s talk with reflect upon the 18th century and the individuals involved with the rise of modern science and he will talk about his own work using digital technologies.

Saturday, September 14, 12noon

Delicacies from a Duchess, by Philippa Glanville OBE,

Margaret Duchess of Portland not only collected recipes and taught the art of table laying, but also designed silver for serving her desserts.

Saturday, October 12, 12noon

Simon Garfield, author - How small things illuminate the World.

Simon is the author of a number of acclaimed books of non-fiction. In his book In Miniature he takes a big look at small things and explores what fuels the appeal of

the miniature in us.

Tickets for each talk are £7.50. Book your place by calling 01909 501700 or you can click here.

The Harley Gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm and all exhibitions are free.

Pictured are Rory Lewis’s photos of Drummer Steele (1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards), Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart