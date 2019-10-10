Top performer Elio Pace brings The Billy Joel Songbook Albums Tour to Mansfield Palace Theatre

The Billy Joel Songbook Albums Tour is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre, on October 22, in a show starring the acclaimed performer Elio Pace.

Elio Pace has been in the industry for more than 30 years, working with top names including Brian May, Lulu and John Legend to name but a few.

Special guest will be Billy’s original lead guitarist David Brown and the show features two classic albums - Storm Front and The Stranger.

With an incredible band including Queen’s bass player - Neil Fairclough - and Sir Tom Jones saxophonist - Frank Walden - the quality of the show is superb.

This is a night of world-class musicianship and ingenious song writing you simply cannot miss

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

