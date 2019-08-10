Top guitarist Chantel McGregor to play Sheffield and Nottingham gigs soon

Guitarist extraordinaire Chantel McGregor will be in live action at The Greystones, Sheffield, on September 13 and then The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham,on September 20.

Chantel has come a long way from her days as a much-praised teenage prodigy.

She stepped out in the pro-musician world and her stunning live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity.

Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base who follow her every move.

Chantel is currently writing for her third album and recording an acoustic album, debuting some of the new tracks on her 2019 tour which is currently taking place throughout the UK and Europe.

She will be performing new songs, reworking tracks from her previous two albums and playing some rare cover versions.

These are shows that are not to be missed.

