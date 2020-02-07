Top Bruno Mars tribute show comes to Nottinghamshire

Bruno Mars fans won’t want to miss a leading tribute show later this month when it comes to the area.

24K Bruno can be seen at Retford’s Majestic Theatre on Saturday, February 29.

This is a powerful and energetic show that guarantees to have the whole family up out of their seats, dancing and singing the night away.

Featuring worldwide smash hits including Uptown Funk, Treasure, 24 Magic, and When I Was Your Man, alongside many others, 24K Bruno is not to be missed.

Frontman Andres Cruz has perfected Bruno’s vocals, mastered his groove, and maintains Bruno’s stage presence through the show. He also plays piano, guitar and sings live, like the man himself.

Andres is backed by the 24K AllStar live band, who have performed alongside artistes including Bon Jovi, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry and Kim Wilde.

For more, click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.