Tickets to be won to see Evita at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Masque Productions are back with their latest eagerly-awaited production.

The smash hit musical Evita can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre from November 5 to 9 and we have three pairs of tickets for the November 5 performance up for grabs in our latest competition.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical masterpiece tells the story of Eva Peron, wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Peron.

It follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth and iconic status.

The show features some of the best loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, On This Night Of A Thousand Stars, Oh What a Circus, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Evening performances are at 7.30pm with an additional Saturday matinee. Tickets are £15.20 (£12.20 for the Tuesday). Call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of the three pairs of tickets up for grabs for the November 5 performance in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Who wrote the music for Evita?

Email your answer to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk along with your name, address and daytime contact number.

Entries need to reach us by noon on October 31 at the latest. The prize is supplied by the promoter. You must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner. Please note that if you don’t do this, you will be not be eligble to win.

The first three correct entries drawn after the closing date for entries will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found online. The editor’s decision is final.

