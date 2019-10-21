Tickets on general sale on Friday for David Essex shows in Nottingham and Sheffield next year

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 25 to see internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex on his 2020 tour.

He will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 7 and Sheffield City Hall on October 16.

This will be David Essex’s first major tour in more than four years and the shows will see him perform much loved hits spanning his entire repertoire.

David first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. He received major awards and some ecstatic reviews which saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then at the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success. He has written, recorded and produced albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s also had 23 Top 30 singles in Britain alone.

These include the Grammy nominated Rock On which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold more than one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star which made David a household name.

Acting credits also include That’ll Be The Day, its sequel Stardust, Traveller, The Guvnors, Black Prince and more recently EastEnders as the head of the Moon family.

Theatre credits include outstanding performances in Evita, Boogie Nights 2, ELF!, Footloose, Aspects Of Love, plus his own musicals Mutiny! and All The Fun Of The Fair.

Tickets for David Essex’s October 2020 UK tour go on sale on Friday, October 25, at 10am and you can click here for more.

Photo credit Paul Marc Mitchell