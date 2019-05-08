Tickets now on sale to see hilarious Milton Jones at the Royal Concert Hall

Tickets have gone on sale to see top comedian Milton Jones when he performs at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year.

The star of Mock The Week will be performing at the venue on February 1 as part of his Milton:Impossible tour.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave). This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury’s, where good food costs less.

Tickets for the Nottingham appearance cost £30.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

