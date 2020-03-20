The Slow Readers Club postpone new album tour to Sheffield and Nottingham to protect fans from coronavirus risk

Pop powerhouse The Slow Readers Club have postponed a tour to plug their new album which is out today (Friday, March 20) in a bid to protect public health from the coronavirus scourge.

The group were due to make in-store appearances at Rough Trade in Nottingham and Beartree in Sheffield on Saturday, March 21.

Gigs at Nottingham Rock City on April 4 and Sheffield Foundry on April 7 were also scheduled as part of the tour in support of new album, The Joy Of The Return.

A statement on the band’s Twitter page says: “We are currently working on rescheduling all dates and will let you know when we have any info. All tickets currently remain valid while we arrange this.”

READ THIS: Extinction Rebellion fundraiser is off for now.