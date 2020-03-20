The Slow Readers Club postpone new album tour to Sheffield and Nottingham to protect fans from coronavirus risk

The Slow Readers Club. Photo by Niall Lea.
The Slow Readers Club. Photo by Niall Lea.

Pop powerhouse The Slow Readers Club have postponed a tour to plug their new album which is out today (Friday, March 20) in a bid to protect public health from the coronavirus scourge.

The group were due to make in-store appearances at Rough Trade in Nottingham and Beartree in Sheffield on Saturday, March 21.

Gigs at Nottingham Rock City on April 4 and Sheffield Foundry on April 7 were also scheduled as part of the tour in support of new album, The Joy Of The Return.

A statement on the band’s Twitter page says: “We are currently working on rescheduling all dates and will let you know when we have any info. All tickets currently remain valid while we arrange this.”

READ THIS: Extinction Rebellion fundraiser is off for now.