The Noel Gallagher and Jools Holland concerts at Sherwood Pines have been cancelled - here's how to get a refund

Summer concerts by big names including Noel Gallagher and Jools Holland have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forest Live is a series of outdoor gigs at Forestry England’s sites including Sherwood Pines.

Jack Savoretti concert, Sherwood Pines.

The 2020 edition at Sherwood was set to feature performances by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, James Morrison and Will Young in June – but all events have been pulled.

A spokesman for Forestry England said: “We are sorry to disappoint fans who were hoping to see bands in the nation’s forests this summer but we have cancelled to keep everyone safe in line with recent government guidance on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We really hope that everyone’s support to fight Covid-19 means the situation will have improved by the summer however, as well as our valued customers, we work with a large number of volunteers, artists and contractors to make these concerts happen and have taken this decision in the interest of safety for everyone involved.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reschedule our concerts. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and will be automatically refunded. We ask for your patience and understanding at this busy time.

“We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to see a Forest Live 2020 show. We were very excited to welcome you into forests across England to see some incredible live music.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back to Forest Live in 2021.”