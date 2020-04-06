The Lovely Eggs, Mystery Jets, Dua Lipa reschedule tours to plug new albums

Tours are being postponed left, right and centre but there’s nothing to stop you listening to your favourite artists in the comfort of your own home during lockdown. Here’s a look at the new albums and those that will be hitting the market soon.

Psych-punk duo The Lovely Eggs will be promoting their new album, I Am Moron, at rearranged tour dates beginning on July 16. With a number of shows already sold out, fans are being egged on to move quickly if they want tickets. I Am Moron, which came out on April 3, includes the new single Still Second Rate.

Heavily influenced by UK garage and electronica, Enter Shikari’s new album, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible will be unleashed on the world on April 17. The release includes the single T.I.N.A., which was premiered on Daniel P. Carter’s rock show on BBC Radio One. Enter Shikari will tour the UK in November.

Power pop outfit The Slow Readers Club have reached the top five in the album charts with their new record, The Joy of the Return.

The album comes on the back of a stellar 2019 in which the group played sell-out shows including London’s The Dome and Manchester’s The Ritz. Dates have yet to be announced for a rescheduled tour in 2020.

Mystery Jets’ latest album, A Million Heartbeats, is now available for digital download with physical copies to be released in June. The album was originally destined for release in September but was postponed due to singer Blaine Harrison’s ill health. Mystery Jets will head out on a rescheduled tour in November and December.

Music lovers of a certain age will remember Wendy James as the fearless front woman for alt-rockers Transvision Vamp. She releases her fifth solo album, Queen High Straight on May 1 which she was due to plug on a tour starting later in the month. She has now postponed the run of dates until September.

If you love the single Oh Miss Carolina by blues-rock outfit Robert Jon & The Wreck then you’ll be keen to get your hands on the new album, Last Light on the Highway, which is due out on May 8. The American group, who have supported such luminaries as Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy and Walter Trout are planning to tear up Europe this summer.

Singer-songwriter Basia Bulat will plug her new album, Are You In Love? at gigs in Manchester, Leeds and London in September. The Canadian songstress has sung at Montreux Jazz Festival, Austin City Limits and Newport Folk Festival.

Dua Lipa will be performing prime cuts from her new album, Future Nostalgia, live during her rescheduled tour which starts on January 3.

Folk trio Salt House, comprising Ewan McPherson (of the band Shooglenifty), Lauren MacColl (BBC Young Folk Award-winning fiddler/viola player) and Jenny Sturgeon (singer, guitarist, harmonium player) have released their new album, Huam. The title is the Scottish word for the hooting of an owl.

Like your songs short? Check out The Imbeciles’ self-titled debut album on which most tracks are less than two minutes. Recorded on two-inch tape on the Texas-Mexican border, the 13 songs capture the space in which they recorded. The Imbeciles have honed their craft in America’s biker bars and punk clubs - tough gigs but they live to tell the tale. Expect to see them touring the UK just as soon as the coronavirus threat lifts as the band are massively disappointed at having to postpone their visit.

