The Kite Runner will be flying into Sheffield Lyceum

The Kite Runner.
The Kite Runner.

Theatrical tour de force The Kite Runner will be performed in Sheffield. 

The play is scheduled to run at the Lyceum Theatre from June 30 to July 4 as part of a nationwide tour. The tour follows two acclaimed West End seasons when it played to more than 

100,000 people and received standing ovations at every single performance.

A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, The Kite Runner follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. 

It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

The stage production is based on Khaled Hosseini’s debut best-selling novel.

Tickets from £15. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk