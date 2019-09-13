The 1975 announce tour date at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

English pop rock band The 1975 have announced they will bring their latest tour to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on February 15.

Tickets to see them in action will go on sale from 9am on Friday, September 20.

Hot off the back of their current A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships tour, the four-piece have announced a UK and Ireland tour in support of their fourth album Notes On A Conditional Form.

In an interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Matthew Healy explained that the album would be inspired by British night-time culture, adding that it contains references to “the beauty of the M25 and all those lights and going to McDonald’s and listening to garage records in a haze in a Peugeot 206”.

The current and first release off the eagerly anticipated album, The 1975, went viral for featuring a spoken word essay from climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, September 20, with prices starting from £40.40. All prices listed include an administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or you can call the box office on 0843 373 3000. In addition, you can get them in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

