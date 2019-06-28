Sutton Choral Society’s next concert will be out of this world

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society’s next concert will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing in 1969.

The concert, To The Moon... and Back - will feature a variety of songs performed by the choir and soloists, alongside readings, all on the subject of the Moon, stars, planets, etc.

It takes place at 7.30.m. on Monday, July 15, at St John’s Methodist Church, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

“There are so many great songs that have been written about the Moon and space,” explained Robert Steadman, the choir’s musical director.

“This seemed like a great opportunity perform them!”

Songs which will be performed by the choir on the night include When You WIsh Upon a Star, Moon River and Fly Me to the Moon.

Soloists will perform songs such as Blue Moon and Let There Be Peace On Earth.

“We’re even giving the first performance of a new song written for the occasion,” Robert continued. “It’s called One Small Step.”

This is the final concert in the choir’s 2018-2019 season.

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society rehearses from 7pm to 9pm on a Monday at St John’s Methodist Church, Titchfield Avenue, Sutton in Ashfield.

The 40-strong choir sings music from stage and screen, popular songs, light classical music and, of course, Christmas songs.

New members are always welcome. There’s no need to be able to read music, you just need an enthusiasm for singing.

Tickets are £5 available from choir members or 01623 408391/01623 55870 or on the door.

Full details can be found by clicking here.

You can also click here or click here for more music stories.