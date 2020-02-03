Supergrass, Belinda Carlisle, James will play at Splendour 2020 - here's how to get tickets

Music legends Supergrass will make their Splendour debut this year, alongside special guest band James, on the main stage at Nottingham’s biggest summer party.

Global pop icon Belinda Carlisle will perform on the Confetti Stage at the festival in Wollaton Park on July 18.

Supergrass have been described as one of the most important bands from the 1990s. Made up of members Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes, the award-winning Britpop outfit have achieved an unbroken run of five top ten albums, including three platinum sellers - I Should Coco (1995), In It for the Money (1997), and Supergrass (1991), and spawned ten top 20 singles, with Caught By The Fuzz crowned NME and Melody Maker Single Of The Week and Alright an international hit.

Throughout the band’s illustrious career they have scored the biggest-selling debut for Parlophone since The Beatles, helicoptered into Glastonbury and supported everyone from Blur and Arctic Monkeys to Foo Fighters, Radiohead and The Cure.

James will generate plenty of excitement joining Supergrass as the next act confirmed for the main stage. With a career spanning more than three decades, the Mancunian rock band fronted by Tim Booth have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and produced a string of huge hits including Come Home, Sit Down, She's a Star and Laid.

American singer Belinda Carlisle gained worldwide fame as co-founder and lead vocalist of all-female new wave rock band The Go-Go’s. The group achieved worldwide sales in excess of 15 million albums and singles and produced international top ten hits including Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got the Beat, all before going their separate ways in 1985.

James at Splendour Festival

As a successful soloist, Belinda’s is best known for the song Heaven Is A Place On Earth; her other hits include I Go Weak and Mad About You. She has regularly sold out staidums across the UK.

A standard ticket for Splendour is £58.85, including a booking fee. VIP packages are also available. Children under 11 will once again be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased from www.splendourfestival.com or can be bought in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.