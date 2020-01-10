Strictly champ Joe McFadden heads cast of Priscilla musical soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The hit show Priscilla Queen Of The Desert – The Musical comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal from January 27 to February 1.

The show, which has been touring the UK and Ireland since September, stars Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden.

The iconic hit musical has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

Details on tickets are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

