Stormzy to play Nottingham Arena date on world tour

Set to be one of the most highly anticipated tours of 2020, Stormzy has announced a huge 55-date H.I.T.H. World Tour.

With shows spanning Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK & Ireland and Africa, the tour marks Stormzy’s biggest live offering to date.

And the tour will arrive at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on September 18.

The tour is in support of Stormzy’s forthcoming album, Heavy Is The Hea, which he has executively-produced himself and features additional vocals from some of the most exciting musicians of this generation - all of whom have been hand-picked by Stormzy - including Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, H.E.R., Tiana Major9 and YEBBA, with production from Fred Gibson, Fraser T Smith, T-Minus and others.

Tickets for his Nottingham date start at £40.40 and are on sale from 9am on Friday, December 6 from the arena box office, on 0843 3733000 or online here.

