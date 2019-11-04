Steve Hackett plays Genesis album Selling England By The Pound live in Sheffield

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett performs the album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety for the first time ever on his current tour.

Expect a cracker of a show when he plays at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, November 5.

Released in 1973, the album has been described as ‘the definitive Genesis album’. It includes firm favourites such as Dancing with the Moonlit Knight, Firth of Fifth, Cinema Show and, of course, I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe). Other favourite classic Genesis tracks will also feature in the show.

2019 also marks the 40th anniversary of one of Steve’s most popular solo albums Spectral Mornings and Steve will celebrate this milestone by performing masterpieces from the album.

Fans will also be treated to highlights from Steve’s current album At the Edge of Light which went straight in at number three on the Rock Chart and top 30 in the UK Album chart at the beginning of the year.

Steve said: “I’m thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world’s best band, and everything was opening up for us...

“Also I look forward to playing all the favourite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!”