Star turns at Nottingham Playhouse by Sir Ian McKellen help raise more than £50,000 for theatre’s good causes

Money raised through film and theatre star Sir Ian McKellen’s visit to Nottingham Playhouse will go towards schemes that make both participation programmes and theatre more accessible for the people of Nottinghamshire.

The sum of more than £50,000 was raised over two sold-out performances at the Nottingham Playhouse on June 25 and 26.

The money, which comes from ticket and limited edition brochure sales, and public donations, will be split between the theatre’s SHINE and 50:50 appeals.

The SHINE appeal aims to create and sustain free theatre-making opportunities and bursaries for young people across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

50:50 is a scheme that donates tickets to charities and community groups. Just £10 can fund one ticket for someone who would not have the means to visit the theatre otherwise.

Sir Ian McKellen said: “I was part of the first company which opened the Playhouse in 1963, before I’d ever worked in London. It was thrilling to be back with my new solo show of anecdote and acting.”

He was part of the cast in Sir Tyrone Guthrie’s production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus. He was also the first actor to play Saturday Night and Sunday Morning’s Arthur Seaton by acclaimed Nottingham playwright, Alan Sillitoe. He will now have a seat dedicated to him in the Playhouse’s main auditorium.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, commented: “Not only have we enjoyed an unforgettable evening of great theatre but Ian McKellen has enabled hundreds of people across Nottingham to access drama classes and theatre tickets free of charge. He has really helped our charity to make a difference and we are tremendously grateful.”

Adam Penford, artistic director of the Playhouse, added: “It has been a real pleasure welcoming Ian McKellen back to Nottingham Playhouse. His stories of those early years were both entertaining and inspiring. Our theatre has always been home to great actors, writers and directors. Long may that continue.”

Ian McKellen’s visit to the Nottingham Playhouse was part of an acclaimed, nationwide tour of 80 venues to mark his 80th birthday.

Sir Ian McKellen is pictured outside Nottingham Playhouse with Adam Penford during his recent visit to the venue