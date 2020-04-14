Star names will wow Nottingham audiences next year in The Thunder Girls

Nottingham’s Theatre Royal will play host next year to The Thunder Girls, based on the number one bestselling novel of the same name, and now a hit play.

The Thunder Girls was due to be performed in October this year but has now been rescheduled for November 2 to 6 next year.

A show statement said: “Due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Thunder Girls 2020 tour has been rescheduled to 2021 with the same amazing cast – Beverley Callard, Coleen Nolan, Carol Harrison and Gary Webster. Our fantastic cast and crew look forward to seeing you next year – we promise it will be worth the wait!”

The Thunder Girls follows a fictional ‘80s girl group who haven’t seen or spoken to each other in 30 years after greed, envy and ego tore the band and their friendship apart.

The play, which also features original music and songs, focuses on the ‘the girls night in from hell’, as former lead singer Chrissie Martin, desperate to salvage herself from bankruptcy after being conned out of her fortune by her toy boy husband, organises a ‘reunion’ dinner, but it’s clear that the main course on the menu is revenge.

