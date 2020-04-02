Star Jake Bugg added to Light Hustle livestream music festival line-up this weekend

Nottingham’s biggest musical export Jake Bugg has signed up to perform for the Light Hustle festival, streaming from 3pm this Saturday.

The Clifton-born singer joins a line-up of more than 20 artists including award-winning cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason to support the fundraiser for Nottingham’s struggling creative community.

Also newly confirmed is singer-songwriter Georgie, bringing her rich Americana sound; world renowned loop pedal beatbox artist THePETEBOX and national DJ MistaJam along with Adam Peter Smith, Alfie Sharp, Alice Robbins, Daudi Matsiko, Laurie Illingworth, Natalie Duncan, Nina Smith, Rob Green, Stacey McMullen and Circle of Light artists.

Other contributions will come from legendary hip hop MC and Circle of Light lead mentor Scor-zay-zee. The all-day festival will be brought to a close by four times world DJ champion Mr Switch.

Light Hustle was born out of a collaboration between the Youth Music-funded project Circle of Light and Hockley Hustle and was due to take place on Saturday. Now the event is going ahead as an all-day digital livestream festival. It will launch the emergency hardship fund for the city and county’s creative freelancers.

To watch the show on Saturday, tune in from 3pm GMT via www.facebook.com/hockleyhustle or www.facebook.com/circle.of.light.nottingham

