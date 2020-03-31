Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins line-up for this weekend's Light Hustle livestream festival

Award-winning cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason has signed up to perform for the Light Hustle livestream festival on Saturday, April 4.

Light Hustle was born out of a collaboration between the Youth Music-funded project Circle of Light and Hockley Hustle and was due to take place on Saturday.

Now the event is going ahead as an all-day digital livestream festival with the backing of the local music community including the newly-announced Sheku Kanneh-Mason, along with Adam Peter Smith, Alfie Sharp, Alice Robbins, Daudi Matsiko, Laurie Illingworth, Natalie Duncan, Nina Smith, Rob Green and Circle of Light artists.

The livestream gig will launch the emergency hardship fund in support of the city and county’s creative freelancers. With government support for the self-employed not due to be available until June, the hardship fund aims to bridge the gap for a whole community facing a complete and immediate loss of income.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason became a name worldwide in May 2018 after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He was the first artist to receive the new Brit certified Breakthrough Award, having sold more than 30,000 copies of his debut album in the UK.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason is among the local music stars playing in Saturday's livestream festival (Photo credit: Glen F Thomas)

In January, Sheku released second album Elgar, recorded with Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra. It reached no.8 in the UK official album chart, making Sheku the first cellist in history to reach the UK top 10.

Sheku said: “I’m happy to be supporting local musicians in these very difficult times. The creative and performing arts are incredibly important for all of us and we need to come together to celebrate and ensure their survival.”

The event will start at 3pm, on both the Circle of Light and Hockley Hustle Facebook pages.

Tricia Gardiner, from Circle of Light, said: “Most freelance artists don’t have reserves to last out until June so this fund is needed urgently to help fill the gap.”

The fundraiser is aiming to provide £100 hardship funds for artists and creatives across Nottinghamshire. To register, email hello@hockleyhustle.co.uk

There will be an option to make voluntary contributions during the event.

To watch on Saturday, tune in from 3pm via www.facebook.com/hockleyhustle or www.facebook.com/circle.of.light.nottingham

