Sparkling spring season at Mansfield Palace Theatre

With a new year and a new decade fast approaching, why not make a resolution to visit Mansfield Palace Theatre in 2020? There’s something for everyone scheduled in the January to March season - from nippers to nannas, and everything in between!

Panto season continues throughout the coming month at the Leeming Street venue, with local companies Westfield Folkhouse and Mansfield Hospitals Theatres Troupe presenting Jack and the Beanstalk (January 11 to 19) and Peter Pan (January 25 to February 1) respectively.

Oddsocks present Pinocchio. Photo by Gemma O'Brien.

There are 16 tribute evenings in the programme, launching with The Legends of American Country on February 7 and rounding off with The Upbeat Beatles on March 31. Along the way enjoy the sounds of The Jersey Beats (February 19), The George Michael Legacy (March 12) and Luther Vandross Celebration (March 20) among others.

Award winning folk trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood perform Folk in the Studio on February 28. Their rich vocal harmonies plus fiddle, dobro and guitar complement their melodies.

Steve Steinman returns by popular demand with Vampires Rock – Ghost Train on February 8. The tongue in cheek, laugh out loud storyline and incredible stage set, lighting and sound will have you rocking in the aisles to songs from Queen, Bon Jovi, Meat Loaf and more.

If it’s family fun you’re after, Oddsocks bring The Adventures of Pinocchio to the Palace stage on February 9. Will Pinocchio listen to the talking cricket? Will his father regret creating him? Will the whale swallow them whole? Come along to find out!

You’ve heard of the great double acts in history: Morecambe and Wise, Cannon and Ball, now meet Fiffin and Faffen! Written by and starring Jimmy Cricket, Jonathan Young and Colin Meredith, No More Fiffing and Faffing (February 20) is a comedy drama about the last night of an End of Pier show.

Directed by EastEnders’ Louise Jameson, modern drama, Revenge, is on March 11. This taut thriller full of twists, turns an initial game of cat and mouse into a deadly battle.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones brings his Escape tour to Mansfield on February 28. The mesmerising Lance Corporal will show exactly what made him the stand out star of the top talent show in 2016. Premium tickets including a pre-show meet and greet and up close magic are available.

A stunning spectacle of ‘sexy circus’ awaits in Forbidden Nights on March 10. The Circus of Horrors return for their 25th anniversary tour on March 24 and the UK’s original comedy drag experience Funny Girls sees Betty Legs Diamond and friends take to the stage on March 24. Age restrictions apply on these three shows.

Ballet Theatre UK present the haunting classic, Giselle, on March 15. Featuring a corps de ballet of 24 international dancers, this show is set to the stunning music of Adolphe Adam.

As always Mansfield Palace Theatre supports local talent. Senior Youth Theatre will perform After You’ve Gone on February 12 and 13. Mansfield Operatic Society present Singin’ in the Rain (March 4 to 8); New Youth Theatre stage Footlose the Musical (March 17 and 18) and Expressions Academy of Performing Arts recreate Chicago the Musical (March 26 and 27).

Tickets for all shows can be booked online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 633133.