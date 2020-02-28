Sleeping Beauty will be a real treat for ballet fans

Vienna Festival Ballet will be performing The Sleeping Beauty at Retford Majestic Theatre on March 14.

One of the best-loved classical ballets of all, The Sleeping Beauty is set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.

Stunning choreography, lavish costumes and handcrafted scenery combine to portray the struggle between good and evil.

This ballet is set in the magical world of a fairy kingdom where the Queen is celebrating the birth of Princess Aurora. The Lilac Fairy has been invited to the christening but wicked fairy Carabosse has been forgotten.

Angered by this, she casts a spell on Aurora that on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger and die. The Lilac Fairy changes the spell so Aurora will not die but will fall asleep until a handsome Prince awakens her with a kiss.

