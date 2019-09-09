Ska stars Bad Manners to play The Foundry in Sheffield

Ska veterans Bad Manners will be in action at The Foundry, Sheffield, on October 12.

Still fronted by the legendary Buster Bloodvessel, Bad Manners had a string of big hits in the early 80s as part of the ska revival.

These included Can-Can, Walking In The Sunshine, Special Brew, Lip Up Fatty and My Girl Lollipop.

Still going strong nearly 40 years on, they are a formidable live act and their high energy show is not to be missed.

