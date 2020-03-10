Sheffield Lescar gig next month for Dominic Ingham Quintet

Dominic Ingham is a violinist, singer and composer who combines techniques from his folk and classical background to create a unique way of playing jazz violin.

You can see him in action with the Dominic Ingham Quintet in a gig taking place at Sheffield’s Lescar venue on April 29.

New album Role Models showcases his brand new quintet, featuring Jonny Mansfield (2018 Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize winner) on vibraphone, Scottish pianist David Swan, Will Sach (NYC) on bass and Boz Martin-Jones on drums.

“These musicians arenʼt just my role models, theyʼre some my closest friends who Iʼll continue to play with for the rest of my life”, said Dominic.

The album was produced by renowned UK drummer James Maddren (with whom Dominic studied with at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama) and was engineered by fellow Yorkshireman and Grammy-nominated engineer, Sonny Johns.

