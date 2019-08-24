Sheffield and Nottingham gigs on latest tour for Reverend And The Makers

Reverend And The Makers will be in action later this year at Nottingham Rock City on October 3 and Sheffield O2 Academy on October 25.

The Sheffield rock’n’roll radicals will release the Best of Reverend & The Makers through Cooking Vinyl on September 20.

To coincide with the release Reverend and the Makers have announced nine headline shows for October plus an Arena show at Leeds - First Direct Arena supporting Shed Seven on December 7.

The headline tour will start in Nottingham and finish in their home city on Sheffield.

Reverend and the Makers have achieved six UK Top 20 Albums and five Top Five Indie chart singles. Debut album The State of Things (2007) included the UK Top Ten single Heavyweight Champion Of the World. Second album A French Kiss In The Chaos followed in 2009 and saw the band supporting Oasis on their final tour.

Photo credit: Roger Sargent