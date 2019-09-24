See this exciting new take on Giselle at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Dance fans won’t want to miss Dada Masilo’s UK tour of Giselle when it visits the Theatre Royal Nottingham on October 8 and 9.

Following the international success of her acclaimed reinterpretations of Carmen, Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake, Soweto-born dancer and award-winning, internationally-renowned choreographer Dada Masilo brings her latest production Giselle to the UK this autumn.

The tour is an exciting addition to Dance Consortium’s 2019 performance schedule and continues the organisation’s commitment to bringing the best international contemporary dance to audiences across the UK. Dada Masilo’s Giselle is a Sadler’s Wells’ co-production and marks Dance Consortium’s 45th tour since 2000.

Dancing in the title role, Masilo leads her company of 12 dancers with theatrical mastery, accompanied by a hauntingly beautiful score from South African composer, Philip Miller, which fuses electronic sampling from the orchestrations by Adolf Adams, layered with African voice and percussion.

Masilo was born and raised in the Johannesburg township of Soweto. Trained in classical ballet and contemporary dance she fuses these techniques with African dance steps to create her high-speed style. Giselle marks the fourth classic Masilo has reinterpreted in a decade and cements her growing reputation as a powerful and dynamic choreographic voice on the international stage.

This is Giselle but not as you know it. Opening in a lively South African village, Masilo’s Giselle tells the story of a trusting peasant girl who is thrust into a world of betrayal and shame when her lover rejects her. Spurned by her family and killed by heartbreak, Giselle returns from the grave as a supernatural being bent on revenge.

Mixing contemporary dance, traditional Tswana movement and the vocabulary of classical ballet, Masilo recontextualises the themes of grief and revenge inherent in the original and asserts a timely #metoo twist to the traditional Giselle narrative.

Photo credit: Stella Olivier