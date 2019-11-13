See stand-up star Suzi Ruffell at Nottingham Glee Club

Rising comedy star Suzi Ruffell can be seen in action at Nottingham Glee Club on November 19.

The stand-up ace is taking her acclaimed Edinburgh show - Dance Like Everyone’s Watching - on tour.

The show is all about Suzi being happy for a change.

But fear not: there will still be a dose of anxiety and misery, all oozed out via a mix of storytelling, observations, and social politics.

Suzi has made a name for herself by turning tragedy and anxiety into big laughs.

Now, all of a sudden, she is actually happy. This show answers the question: are all stand-ups at their best when they are miserable? Fingers crossed.

The last 18 months have been massive for Suzi Ruffell, with a smash-hit, sell-out UK tour, heaps of TV appearances (including Live at the Apollo and Mock The Week), and she’s even learnt how to make the perfect lemon cake.

She is also a regular on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, and co-hosts hit podcast Like Minded Friends with chum and fellow stand-up Tom Allen.

Other TV credits include Roast Battle, Ultimate Worrier, Hypothetical, Stand Up Central and Suzi Ruffell Live From The Comedy Store.

Photo credit: Aemen Sukkar