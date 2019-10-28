See Level 42 on their 2020 tour at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year

Tickets are now on sale to see Level 42 when they play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 16 next year.

2020 will see the From Eternity To Here Tour hit the road as the veteran British chart favourites perform a string of festivals and concerts.

Mark King and co have sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide so make sure you catch them live in concert.

2019 has proved to be another very busy year for Level 42 with the guys playing 20 festivals from Quebec to Russia, Denmark, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, and the UK, so the band could be forgiven for wanting to take things a little easier after 39 years in the saddle.

“No way!” says bassist and front man Mark King. “Touring with the band this year has been about as much fun as I can remember having had on the road, and If you had asked me back in 1980 if I thought we would be selling out theatres around the world when I was 60 years old I probably would have laughed!

“Hand on heart, this year has been AMAZING. Re-invention can be a wonderful thing!”

To date the band and Mark have released 14 studio albums, 7 live albums, the Sirens EP, and six compilation albums, had 18 top 40 singles, including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family, and Hot Water, and sold out Wembley Arena for a total of 21 nights.

For more on the tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

