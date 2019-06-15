See Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda on his latest stand-up tour

Stand-up comedian and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda is heading out on his brand new UK tour Blah Blah Blacklist later in the year with dates at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 24 and Nottingham Playhouse on January 16.

The Malawian-born stand up shot to fame and captured the hearts of the nation on Britain’s Got Talent where he reached the final and was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act. He has gone on to amass 200 million-plus YouTube and Facebook views. His last stand up show What The African Said sold out a 50-plus date UK tour and received much critical acclaim.

In his hilarious, daring new show, Daliso looks at disgraced blacklisted celebrities and historical figures we’re ashamed we once admired and who now have let us down.

There’s also the small matter of family member arrests, exploding buildings in his home country, the enterprising Malawian who tried to blackmail Daliso and being accused by some of his own community that he’s ‘not Black enough’…

Daliso is the writer and star in his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show Citizen of Nowhere, and appeared on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, News Quiz, and The Now Show.

His Radio 4 series has been commissioned for a second and he is currently creating and curating an exhibit for Liverpool World Museums on Colonial artefacts – both will be out this autumn.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne