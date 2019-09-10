See Alex Kingston and co in gripping thriller An Enemy Of The People at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse’s prestigious new production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy Of The People can be seen there from September 13-28, starring Alex Kingston in the lead role.

The play is a timely new adaptation by Rebecca Lenkiewicz of the Ibsen classic, which explores the vulnerability of whistle-blowers and corruption of power.

When Dr Stockmann discovers her town’s famous spa waters are poisoned, she presumes she’ll be treated as a hero, but instead she’s accused by the mayor of threatening the town’s livelihood.

Aesthetically, the production will draw upon Nordic Noir, and Danish composer Frans Bak – who is known for writing the score for The Killing and the BBC’s Doctor Foster – has composed the music for the play.

Heading the cast will be ER and Moll Flanders star, the award-winning Alex Kingston, in is a gripping production set in contemporary Norway.

Olivier Award-nominee and TV regular Malcom Sinclair has been cast as Peter Mattsson, the mayor of the Norwegian town and Dr Stockmann’s brother.

Donna Banya has been confirmed to play Petra, Dr Stockmann’s daughter and Imogen Daines is to play Ulrika Hovstad, editor of the town’s local paper.

Karl Haynes, last seen at the Playhouse in Wonderland earlier this year, will also be joining them on stage as Captain Horster, Dr Stockmann’s friend and ally.

Kingston’s role in An Enemy of the People, Dr Stockmann, was originally written as a male character but Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s adaptation reimagines Stockmann as a woman.

Kingston explains in the latest edition of the podcast Nottingham Playcast: “The fascinating thing is that in rehearsals, sometimes I sort of imagine if one of these characters would be talking to the character of Dr Stockmann as was written – as a man - we would have a different reaction or a different feeling to those words or that energy than when it’s being directed to a woman.”

Nottingham Playcast has been aired digitally since March 2018, with previous guests including Sting, director Bill Buckhurst, actress Denise Black and award-winning theatre designer Morgan Large.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton