Rock out as Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts The Story of Guitar Heroes

Don’t miss the spectacular live music show The Story of Guitar Heroes, coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on September 8.

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes whose music will feature in this live tribute show.

This concert-style ‘rockumentary’ is performed by the talented and renowned musician Phil Walker, with his band.

With more than 30 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambience of each guitar hero, starting from the 1950s to the present day.

Call the box office on 01623 633133

