Record-breaking superstar Katherine Jenkins sings live for fans in lockdown

Superstar opera singer Katherine Jenkins will entertain fans in lockdown by live streaming on Saturday nights.

The mezzo-soprano will sing on her Facebook Live channel on April 18, April 25 and May 2 at 6pm, giving fans the chance to hear a world-class performer in the comfort of their homes.

The live streams precede the launch of her album Cinema Paradiso, which is due out on July 10 and includes a selection of movie favourites including the new single When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio.

Three years ago Katherine officially became the number one classical music artist of the past 25 years in the Ultimate Classic FM Chart. This record breaking achievement came only a year after celebrating 12 number one albums in 12 years since signing to Universal Classics at the tender age of 23.

She has sold-out concert halls over the world and recorded with Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Dame Kiri te Kanawa and Bryn Terfel.

To watch Katherine's Facebook Live shows, go to www.facebook.com/KJOfficial.

