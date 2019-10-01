Punk aces Verbal Warning get ready for most prestigious gig of their career at Skegness Butlins on Sunday

Local punk aces Verbal Warning are gearing themselves up for the most prestigious show of their lives at the weekend.

This Sunday sees them playing a one-hour set of original material from their three studio albums on the vast Centre Stage at Skegness, Butlins, at the Great British Alternative Festival, which The Stranglers will headline later that day.

The show, between 1.15pm and 2.15pm, is the band’s prize for winning the Introducing Stage last year, when thousands of people voted for them in a landslide victory.

“We can’t wait for Sunday,” said frontman John Lomas. “We were blown away to win the Introducing Stage so convincingly last year and now we have one hour to showcase what we can do to a wider audience.

“This will be the third and final day of the festival so it may prove a tough time for a few with hangovers and we are also aware that veteran punk stars 999 are on at the same time.

“But we are hoping people who have never seen us will take a punt on us and, once we have them in there, I am confident we will keep them.

“With it being Skegness we should also have loads of our regulars there from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.”

The first incarnation of Verbal Warning celebrate their 40th anniversary next year, though this latter version are in their 15th year and have already been booked for the Minehead version of the same festival next February.

They follow in the footsteps of other local punk bands Resistance 77 and Hung Like Hanratty, who both won a place on the main stage at Skegness after winning the Introducing Stage, with Hanratty back again this year after proving so popular last year, packing the room to almost capacity.

Other bands on this weekend’s stellar bill include Sham 69, Tom Robinson Band, Cockney Rejects, Angelic Upstarts, the Blockheads, the Undertones and the Stiffs.

For more on the band, you can click here.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.